Bhutan PM to attend Bengal biz summit as special guest

Kolkata, Feb 3 (PTI) Bhutan's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay is scheduled to visit Kolkata for two days to attend the state’s business summit to be held later this week, an official from the Royal Bhutanese Consulate here said on Monday. The Prime Minister of the neighbouring country will lead a 13-member delegation and participate in the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2025 to enhance trade relations.

"He is arriving on the morning of February 5 to participate in BGBS to improve bilateral trade relations. This visit is limited to Kolkata," Namgey Thinley, Trade Consul of the Royal Bhutanese Consulate in Kolkata, told PTI.

Bhutan will showcase its products and services at BGBS and will organize a country session to strengthen business connections. Tobgay's visit follows his two-day trip to New Delhi in November 2024.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced in October 2024 that the Bhutanese Prime Minister would be the special guest at BGBS 2025, scheduled for February 5 and 6.

BGBS 2025, the eighth edition of the investment summit organised by the West Bengal government, aims to promote business opportunities in the state. The event will bring together business leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to discuss key sectors, including infrastructure, manufacturing, and technology.

According to some reports, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is also slated to attend, though there has been no official confirmation. West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) officials did not respond to updates regarding the VVIP guest list.

The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and FICCI organised special meetings for their national members at the BGBS venue in the morning before the formal inauguration.

"CII is facilitating the participation of 75 senior industry delegates from across India at BGBS," an official said.

Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & Managing Director of ITC Limited and President of CII, along with Rajiv Memani, Chairman and CEO of EY India and President-Designate of CII, and R Mukundan, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Chemicals Limited and Vice President of CII, will be attending the event.

FICCI stated that while invitations for a special meeting have been sent to all national members, they expect 30-40 members will take part in the programme.

The chief minister is expected to meet the VIP guests on the evening of February 4 while the inaugural session of the BGBS will begin at 2 PM the next day.

The key focus sectors of BGBS 2025 will include manufacturing and industries, MSMEs, advanced manufacturing, circular economy, natural resources, defence manufacturing, agriculture and allied sectors, international trade and logistics, tourism, the knowledge economy including IT & ITeS, healthcare, education, the creative economy, the film industry, infrastructure, power, and sustainability.

West Bengal is home to the country's largest leather complex, hosiery park, foundry park, and railway manufacturing units producing wagons, metro coaches, and passenger coaches.

The state offers a ready-to-invest industrial infrastructure with over 200 industrial parks and estates. It has also become a major cement hub, driven by a booming housing and real estate sector, and has significant steel and steel product manufacturing contributing to exports.

The state government has stated that the Bengal Silicon Valley Hub has attracted 41 IT and ITeS companies across 200 acres, including 11 data centres. The FinTech Hub, spread over 69 acres, has drawn participation from all major banks and financial institutions.

The last BGBS 2023 was attended by over 400 International delegates from Europe, the UK, CIS, SAARC, the Middle East, Africa, ASEAN, LAC, Central & East Asia and several other regions.

In the previous edition of BGBS, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that West Bengal received investment proposals worth over Rs 3.76 lakh crore. PTI BSM NN