Bhutan PM to be special guest in next year's Bengal biz summit: Mamata

Kolkata, Oct 22 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay has agreed to be the special guest for the state's business summit next year.

Advertisment

The next edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit is scheduled for February 5 and 6, 2025.

"In the upcoming BGBS, we have invited Bhutan PM. He has agreed to grace the occasion...I am happy. Bhutan is our neighbour. We have a more cordial relationship with our neighbouring countries. This solves any confusion smoothly," Banerjee said. PTI SCH BDC