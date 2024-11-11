Bhutani Infra acquires 12 lakh sq ft commercial project in Noida for around Rs 1,000cr

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Realty firm Bhutani Infra has purchased a commercial project 'Logix City Center' in Noida for an estimated cost of around Rs 1,000 crore, including expenditure to be made on renovations.

The project has a total area of around 1.2 million square feet, including an operational shopping mall, office space and a hotel.

"We have acquired Logix City Center from PAG and Logix group promoters. The total investment will be Rs 1,000 crore, including the acquisition cost and renovations," Bhutani Infra CEO Ashish Bhutani told PTI.

The project will now be called 'Bhutani City Center 32'.

Bhutani Infra has a strong portfolio of commercial assets in Delhi-NCR. The acquisition marks a significant addition to its expanding portfolio, bringing together prime retail, leisure, and entertainment spaces within a singular destination.

"Bhutani City Center 32 is a planned reflection of our aggressive growth strategy and commitment to reshaping urban development," he said.

"We are transforming every acquisition into a high-performing asset that meets the evolving demands of today's consumers for integrated work, leisure and lifestyle spaces," Bhutani said. PTI MJH MJH SHW