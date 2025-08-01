BIAL completes India's largest unlisted bond issuance in the airport sector, raising Rs 9,000 crore

Bengaluru, Aug 1 (PTI) Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), operator of Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru on Friday announced that it has successfully concluded the largest unlisted private placement of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) in India's airport sector, raising a total of Rs 9,000 crore.

The deal is completed, officials said. The transaction is being undertaken in two tranches of Rs 4,362 crore completed on July 25, 2025, and Rs 4,638 crore scheduled for early October 2025. SBICAPs acted as the sole arranger for this landmark issuance, it said.

According to an official statement, with a 15-year tenure, the refinancing allows BIAL to conserve capital and focus resources on funding future expansion plans. The transaction also provides significant savings in borrowing cost, driven by the AAA credit rating, a shift from MCLR-linked (Marginal Cost of funds-based Lending Rate) to fixed interest rate, and the extended maturity profile.

"This landmark issuance is a significant milestone for BIAL as it not only reflects strong investor confidence in our long-term vision, but also strategically strengthens our financial position ahead of the next phase of expansion. The refinancing enables us to optimise our capital structure.

Importantly, the long-tenor structure and improved credit rating will translate into greater value for our stakeholders, including passengers and airline partners, through enhanced affordability and infrastructure development," Bhaskar Rao, Chief Financial Officer, BIAL, added.

BLR Airport is India's first greenfield airport developed under the PPP (Public Private Partnership) model. It is the busiest airport in South India and the third largest in the country, the statement added. PTI AMP ADB