Biesse wins Glass Bulletin Award for the most ‘Popular International Brand’ for Machines & Allied Products in India'

Bengaluru, November 4th, 2023: Biesse, a global leader in the manufacturing of cutting-edge machinery and solutions for glass processing, announced its latest achievement at the prestigious Glass Bulletin Awards 2023. The company has been recognized as the 'Popular International Brand/Company for Machines & Allied Products in India' for the year 2023. This award stands as a testament to Biesse's unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and excellence in the glass industry.

The Glass Bulletin Awards, held annually in Mumbai, serve as a platform to honour and celebrate outstanding contributions to the glass industry in India. This recognition reaffirms Biesse's position as a leading international brand in the Indian market, further solidifying its reputation for delivering top-notch products and solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Sayeed Ahmed, CEO, Biesse India, said, "We are thrilled to receive the 'Popular International Brand/Company for Machines & Allied Products in India' award for 2023. This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued customers, partners, and employees who have contributed to our success. We remain committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower the Indian glass industry and drive its growth." Biesse has a rich legacy of over 50 years, during which it has consistently pushed the boundaries of technological advancements in the glass processing sector. The company's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers, combined with its relentless pursuit of innovation, has made it a preferred choice for glass manufacturers and processors in India.

Biesse's comprehensive range of glass machinery and allied products includes cutting-edge technology for glass cutting, edging, tempering, laminating, and more. These solutions are designed to enhance efficiency, quality, and productivity, thereby helping businesses thrive in a competitive market.

The Glass Bulletin Awards 2023 witnessed the gathering of industry leaders, experts, and professionals, showcasing the latest developments and trends in the glass industry. Biesse congratulates all the winners across various categories and expresses optimism for the continued growth and prosperity of the glass sector in India.

As Biesse continues to expand its presence and offerings in India, the company looks forward to collaborating with customers and partners to foster innovation and drive the industry forward. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Biesse aims to remain at the forefront of the glass processing industry in India and beyond.

For more information about Biesse and its innovative glass machinery and allied products, please visit [Biesse].

About the Biesse Group: Biesse Group is a multinational leader in technology for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic and metal. Biesse India is a direct subsidiary of Biesse Group and also the only production site of the Biesse Group outside Italy.

Biesse Group designs, manufactures, and distributes machines, integrated systems and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames, and components for the construction, shipbuilding and aerospace industries.

The company invests 4% of its annual revenue in research and development and has registered over 200 patents. It operates through 12 industrial sites, 39 branches, 300 agents and selected dealers, exporting 85% of its production.

Biesse India itself exports to more than 70 countries, across continents. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, Biesse Group has been listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001. It currently has over 4000 employees around the world.

