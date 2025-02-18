BigBloc Construction arm acquires land parcel in MP to set up new facility

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) StarBigBloc Building Material Ltd, an arm of construction material maker BigBloc Construction, on Tuesday said it has acquired a land parcel in Madhya Pradesh, to set up a new manufacturing plant.

The proposed Indore facility will produce Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) blocks strengthening its presence in the state and nearby regions, the company said in a statement.

AAC blocks are built from building materials like cement, sand, fly ash and water.

The company purchased the land parcel in Indore for Rs 6 crore.

StarBigBloc Building Material operates a plant at Kheda near Ahmedabad with an installed capacity of 2,50,000 cubic metres per annum, serving most parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan and some parts of Madhya Pradesh.

BigBloc Construction Chairman Narayan Saboo said, "The proposed expansion in Indore aligns with our growth strategy, focusing on geographic expansion, R&D investments, and product diversification." Bigbloc Construction recently expanded into construction chemicals with block Jointing Mortar, Ready Mix Plaster, and Tile Adhesives, tapping into high-demand segments. PTI ABI DR