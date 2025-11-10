BigBloc Construction looks to scale up AAC wall panel operations, says chairman

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Leading AAC blocks and panels maker BigBloc Construction Ltd looks to scale up AAC wall panels operations and increase utilisation as part of a strategic plan to drive growth, a top company official said on Monday.

The AAC block market is projected to grow from Rs 4,000 crore in 2023 to Rs 10,000 crore by 2027, driven by rising demand for sustainable construction materials, according to the company.

Narayan Saboo, Chairman, BigBloc Construction Ltd said that the company looks to drive growth through strategic expansion and new product launches.

“The Company remains focused on ramping up utilisation levels across facilities and scaling its AAC wall panel operations. The upcoming commissioning of the construction chemicals facility at Umargaon in the second half of FY2026 will further diversify the product portfolio,” Saboo said.

The company's current AAC wall panel production capacity is 2,50,000 CBM per annum.

BigBloc Construction has reported revenue from operations of Rs 67.32 crore in the July-September quarter of 2025-26, up 30.3 per cent Y-o-Y from Rs 51.65 crore in Q2FY25.

The company posted a loss of Rs 3.2 crore for the September quarter against a profit of Rs 2 crore in the year-ago quarter due to a spurt in raw material cost and other expenses.

Total consolidated capacity utilisation for Q2FY26 was 62 per cent while sales volume rose by more than 43 per cent in the second quarter, the company said.