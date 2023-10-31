Bigbloc Construction Q2 PAT at Rs 7.56 cr

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Concrete block and brick manufacturing company Bigbloc Construction on Tuesday said its consolidated profit after tax declined 11.8 per cent to Rs 7.56 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 8.57 crore for the year-ago period, Bigbloc Construction said in a statement.

However, income increased to Rs 59.12 crore from Rs 48.55 crore. "We expect Q3 and Q4 FY24 to be even better with higher capacity utilisation across plants. We aim to achieve 25-30 per cent sales growth in FY24 with a healthy EBITDA margin of 20-25 per cent," Bigbloc Construction Chairman Narayan Saboo said. PTI SID SID SHW ANU ANU