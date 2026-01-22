BigBloc Construction revenue rises 28 pc, profit jumps over 3-fold

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Leading AAC blocks, bricks and ALC panels manufacturer BigBloc Construction Ltd on Thursday said its net profit jumped threefold in the December quarter on higher revenues.

The company’s consolidated revenue rose by 28.1 per cent to Rs 72.81 crore in the December quarter compared to Rs 56.82 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit jumped threefold to Rs 48.91 lakh in the third quarter compared to Rs 15.28 lakh in the year-ago quarter, according to the company.

BigBloc Construction Ltd Chairman Narayan Saboo said that capacity utilisation improved to 67 per cent in the December quarter of FY2026 compared to 62 per cent in the previous quarter, reflecting the strong pickup in order inflows and execution across facilities.

Sales volume rose 38 per cent YoY to 2,14,643 CBM, led by better demand conditions and higher capacity utilisation, he said, adding the company received a major purchase order from Larsen & Toubro for AAC Blocks. PTI ABI MR