BigBloc Constructions completes phase-II expansion of Wada plant to double capacity

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Construction materials producer BigBloc Construction on Wednesday announced the completion of phase-II expansion of its Wada facility in Maharashtra to double the production capacity.

The production capacity of the facility has doubled to 5 lakh cubic metres per annum from 2.5 lakh cubic metres after the expansion, the company, which manufactures aerated autoclaved concrete (AAC) blocks, bricks, and panels in India, the company said in a statement.

The completion of the phase-II expansion has put the company as one of the largest AAC block manufacturers in India, it stated.

The company has also commissioned the installation of a 625KW rooftop solar plant at the Wada facility in Palghar district as part of its shift to green energy.

The company had earlier stated that it was investing around Rs 30 crore to expand the capacity of the Wada plant, which at full capacity, will generate annual revenue of Rs 200 crore.

Narayan Saboo, Chairman, BigBloc Constructions, said, "The completion of phase 2 expansion demonstrates our commitment to scale operations and meet the evolving needs of the market".

BigBloc Construction counts Lodha, Adani Realty, Indiabulls Real Estate, Prestige, Piramal, Oberoi Realty and Shirke Group as its clients. PTI ABI BAL BAL