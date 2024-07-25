Bihar Appropriation Bill passed in assembly by voice vote

Patna, Jul 25 (PTI) The Bihar Appropriation Bill, 2024 was passed in the state assembly on Thursday, clearing the deck for expenditure of Rs 47,512 crore from the treasury for the 2024-25 fiscal.

The bill, tabled by the state’s Finance Minister Samrat Choudhary, was passed by voice vote.

"An amount of Rs 47,512.11 crore will be allocated to various departments for several projects in the current financial year,” Choudhary said while presenting the bill.

Earlier, while speaking on the allocation of additional funds of Rs 10,391.3 crore for the education department, Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar said around 1.80 lakh students studying in government schools in the state are getting “better facilities and a good academic environment”.

“The Bihar government has undertaken several infrastructure-related work in the education sector. Besides, it has recruited 1.73 lakh teachers for around 74,000 schools in the state,” he said.

"The state government has also laid special emphasis on girls' education," the minister added.