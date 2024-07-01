Bihar Business Connect 2024 roadshow kicks off in Kolkata with investor enthusiasm

Kolkata, July 1 (PTI) The Bihar Business Connect 2024 roadshow began in Kolkata on Monday, drawing a massive response from investors.

State Industries and Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra highlighted that such efforts aim to dispel misconceptions about Bihar.

Addressing a full house, Mishra emphasized that Bihar is "a victim of negative perception", and these roadshows will help showcase the state's true potential.

He announced plans for at least 4-5 more roadshows in domestic cities and possibly international locations to promote the summit scheduled for December.

"Bihar will roll out the red carpet for both domestic and foreign investors," he said.

The Indian Chamber of Commerce, the industry body partner for the roadshow, stated that Bihar has made significant progress and holds great promise as a major investment destination.

Amit Saraogi, the owner of Anmol Feeds, noted that his company has three plants in Bihar and is setting up a fourth, praising the investment-friendly government and timely fulfilment of subsidies.

Saraogi also mentioned that the government has resolved crucial land issues and established a real single-window clearance system, making investment in Bihar attractive.

Tushar Jain of Priority Bags shared that his business in Muzaffarpur continues to expand, providing employment to 3,200 labourers who previously migrated.

Abhay Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Tourism Department and IT, detailed the Bihar Tourism Policy and its incentives for promoting tourism infrastructure, such as hotels, resorts, amusement parks, and river ecosystem projects. He also mentioned the state's readiness to offer tailor-made incentive schemes.

Chief Secretary of the Industry Department, Sandeep Poundrik, highlighted Bihar's achievements, in terms of SGDP growth. He noted the state's strengths in agriculture, being a large producer of litchi and foxnuts, and the second-largest mango producer.

He also announced that Britannia is setting up a second factory in Bihar, and HCL Tech is inaugurating an office on Tuesday.

Minister Mishra reiterated that Bihar is ready to participate in the country's development through Invest India and urged the industry to visit the state before dismissing it. PTI BSM MR