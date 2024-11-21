Bihar Business Connect to be held on Dec 19-20, participants from over 80 countries likely

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Participants from over 80 countries are expected to attend the upcoming 2nd edition of Bihar Business Connect to be held from December 19-20, 2024 at the state capital Patna.

Advertisment

The two-day event will be attended by Union ministers, secretaries of central ministries along with major industry associations, said a state government official.

At a review meeting held on Thursday, the state chief secretary laid down the coordinated plan for all the departments of the state in order to make the event a successful one.

This was the second review meeting with the chief secretary, said people aware of the development.

Advertisment

The state industries secretary initially briefed about the preparations of the Bihar Business Connect (BBC) 2024.

A website has already been launched for registrations, which began on November 12.

Last year 3,000 people had registered on the BBC website and this year the target has been set at 5,000 and so far invitations to 82 countries' embassies have been sent, an official said.

Advertisment

"Secretaries of central ministries will also be invited along with the central ministers. Besides, all the major industry associations of the country are being invited," the official added.

The Bihar Business Connect 2024 first roadshow was held in Kolkata in early July this year.

State Industries and Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra has held many roadshows across the country to promote this investors meet and attract investments in the state.

Advertisment

Recently, Bihar wooed investments in the burgeoning leather industry in the state. The Bihar Leather Investors' Meet was hosted in Kanpur on November 18 together with industry leaders, policymakers, and investors to showcase Bihar's emerging role as a global leather industry hub.

"Bihar will roll out the red carpet for both domestic and foreign investors," Mishra had said on July 1 in Kolkata.

Through the BBC, the state seeks to attract investments in sectors such as textiles, food processing and EVs that will create jobs and boost business in the State.

Advertisment

The last edition of the investor meeting in 2023 saw several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) being signed for proposed investment of Rs 50,500 crore by as many as 278 companies. PTI MJH RKL DRR