Bihar economy expected to grow to USD 1.1 trillion by 2046-47: CII report

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Bihar's economy is expected to grow to USD 1.1 trillion by 2046-47, considering the state's huge underlying potential, a report by industry body CII said on Tuesday.

In the immediate term, CII estimated the state's economy to grow more than double to USD 219 billion by 2030, in an optimistic scenario.

"Over a longer horizon, the economy is expected to reach the size of USD 1.1 trillion by 2046-47," said the report titled "Bihar: A USD 1-trillion Economy," released at the 4th CII East India Summit here.