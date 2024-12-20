Bihar gets record Rs 1.8 lakh cr investment proposals; Sun Petrochem, Adani Group big investors

Patna, Dec 20 (PTI) Sun Petrochemicals and Adani Group were among an array of industrial houses that lined up a record Rs 1.8 lakh crore investments across sectors in Bihar, more than triple of the amount the state received at its maiden investor meet last year.

Announcing the investment proposals received at the end of the two-day Bihar Business Connect 2024 investor summit, Industries & Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra said several memorandum of understanding (MoUs) entailing investment of over Rs 1.8 lakh crore have been signed.

Sun Petrochemicals will invest Rs 36,700 crore in renewable energy including pump hydro and solar plants. Adani Group is looking to invest Rs 20,000 crore in setting up an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant. Besides, the group also announced investment towards expanding the cement capacity as well as in the warehousing and logistics sector.

At the Bihar Business Connect 2024, leading companies such as NHPC (Rs 5,500 crore for renewable energy sector), SLMG Beverages (Rs 3,000 crore for food processing sector), Shree Cements (Rs 800 crore in general manufacturing category), and Haldiram Snacks Pvt Ltd (Rs 300 crore for food processing sector) also inked MoUs with the state. PTI MJH MBI ANZ DRR