Bihar govt selects 8,584 beneficiaries under Mukhyamantri Yudyami Yojana for setting up industries

Patna, Jan 17 (PTI) Bihar government has selected 8,584 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Yudyami Yojana and they will be eligible to get financial assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh for setting up industries.

The Department of Industries on Friday organized the computerized randomization process to select beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Yudyami Yojana for the financial year 2024-25, according to an official statement.

Through this process, a total of 8,584 beneficiaries were selected, out of which 7,153 beneficiaries were provisionally selected, while the remaining 1,431 beneficiaries were placed on the waiting list.

Nitish Mishra, Minister of Industries, Bandana Preyashi, Secretary of the Department of Industries, Alok Ranjan Ghosh, Director of Industries, Shekhar Anand, Director of Technical Development, Nikhil Dhanraj Nippanikar, Director of Handloom and Sericulture, and Rana Singh, Director of CIMP, were present.

The state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has implemented the Mukhyamantri Anusuchit Jaati/ Anusuchit Janjaati Yudyami Yojana, Mukhyamantri Ati Pichhra Warg Udyami Yojana, Mukhyamantri mahila Udyami Yojana, Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana, and Mukhyamantri Alpasankhak Udyami Yojana.

These schemes aim to provide self-employment opportunities to educated and unemployed youth in the state.

Under these schemes, out of the total 541,667 applications received for the financial year 2024-25, excluding the 9,247 provisionally selected applications, a total of 7,153 additional new applicants were provisionally selected on Friday through the computerized randomization system from the remaining applications.

Additionally, a total of 1,431 applicants have been placed on the waiting list.

These applications will undergo scrutiny at the headquarter-level, and the list of eligible applicants will be published on the Udyami Portal.

Among these applicants, 1,394 belong to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes, 2,109 to Extremely Backward Classes, 1,373 women, 1,911 youth, and 366 from minority communities.

Furthermore, 20 per cent of applications from each category and district will also be placed on the waiting list.

Addressing the event, Nitish Mishra, said, "I am really grateful to the department of Industries that we are giving a chance to all the aspirants to get the best support and help that they require. We are with them in their journey and we are all set to help them with extra funding they need in order to fulfill their dreams." He said the aim is to make their branding better and to help take their potential products to the global markets as well. "We will strive to extend all our support to make them independent," the minister said.

Preyashi said the Mukhyamantri Yudyami Yojana caters to all sections of the society and offers help to all.

"We want to increase the training programmes and give the best support to all the aspirants under this scheme. Entrepreneurs are showing a lot of interest and we are ready to extend our handholding support, and in turn they will create more employment," she said.

Invest Bihar came to a logical end and now the department is monitoring the Mukhyamantri Yudyami Yojana at the micro level and we hope to achieve excellent results." Ghosh said this financial year, the department has conducted the selection process for the second time using a computerized randomization system.

"The Chief Minister's Entrepreneurship Scheme is an ambitious project of the state government, for which we have already distributed the second installment among the beneficiaries," he said.

Under the Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana, beneficiaries are provided financial assistance of up to Rs 10 lakh for establishing new industries, with 50 per cent as a grant and 50 per cent as a loan.

The loan is offered at a nominal annual interest rate of just 1 per cent.

As of the financial year 2023-24, a total of 34,455 beneficiaries have received assistance amounting to Rs 2,832.17 crore.

The beneficiaries selected under this scheme will play a significant role in contributing to the economic development of the state and creating new opportunities for entrepreneurship, the statement said.

This initiative by the state government aims to empower youth economically and encourage self-reliance, it added.

The scheme is a crucial step towards making Bihar a stronger industrial and economically advanced state, the statement said. PTI MJH DRR