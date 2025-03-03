Bihar govt tables Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget in assembly

Patna, Mar 3 (PTI) The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Monday tabled a Rs 3.17 lakh crore budget in the assembly, the last before the state goes to polls later this year.

Presenting the budget, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who holds the finance portfolio, told the House that the total size of the budget this year was "Rs 38,169 crore more compared with the last fiscal".

The BJP leader said the budget was based on the principle of ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the CM’s motto of ‘nyay ke saath vikas’. PTI PKD NAC RBT