Bihar govt tables Rs 97,717-cr second supplementary budget

Patna, Dec 3 (PTI) The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Wednesday tabled the second supplementary budget of Rs 97,717 crore in the assembly for the current financial year.

The budget was presented by Finance Minister Bijendra Yadav, and it is likely to be passed on Friday, the final day of the ongoing session.

A sum of Rs 51,253 crore has been earmarked for the annual expenditure on schemes, while Rs 40,462 crore is meant for establishment and committed expenditures.

According to a breakdown of the proposed expenditure on schemes, Rs 21,000 crore has been allocated for the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, under which Rs 10,000 each was paid to women.

Another Rs 1,885 crore is meant for the old age pension scheme, the beneficiaries of which get Rs 1,100 per month. The quantum of payment was raised from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100 in August. PTI NAC SOM