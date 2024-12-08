Bihar govt to host meeting of ambassadors in national capital on Monday

Patna, Dec 8 (PTI) The Bihar government will host a meeting of ambassadors of different countries on Monday in the national capital to showcase its investor-friendly policies and ease of doing business to attract investment in the state across various sectors, including textiles, leather and food processing.

The Department of Industries, Government of Bihar, will host the "Bihar Business Connect 2024 Ambassadors' Meet" on December 9, 2024, in New Delhi, according to an official statement.

The event will be inaugurated by Samrat Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister of Bihar.

Other key attendees will include Nitish Mishra, Minister of Industry and Tourism, Government of Bihar; Amrit Lal Meena, Chief Secretary, Government of Bihar; and Bandana Preyashi, Secretary of the Industries Department.

Secretaries from other key departments, including IT, Labour, and Power, will also attend the event.

These officials will present department-specific initiatives and policies to promote ease of doing business in Bihar.

Embassies of several countries have been invited to attend, and ambassadors and senior officials from nations like the US, Russia, and Japan are expected to participate, the statement said.

Leading trade bodies, including the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, TPCI, FIEO, AEPC, US-India Business Council, and UK-India Business Council, will also have representatives at the event.

During the meeting, the Industries Department will present a comprehensive overview of key initiatives, new policies, and the investment-friendly environment developed in Bihar in recent years.

Delegates will be informed about the state's efforts to foster industrial development and investment opportunities.

This event is a part of the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024 Global Investors' Summit', which will be held in Patna on December 19-20, 2024.

On November 24 in Delhi, Mishra said the upcoming global business summit in Patna will be a huge success and attract more investment proposals than about Rs 50,000 crore it received in the 2023 edition.

"Last year, we received investment proposals of around Rs 50,000 crore. I am very much confident that this year we will get more investment proposals," Mishra said.

He said the upcoming investors' meeting will lead to the start of a new industrial era in Bihar.

The last edition of the investor meeting in 2023 saw several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) being signed for the proposed investment of Rs 50,500 crore by as many as 278 companies.

State government officials had said investment proposals worth Rs 38,000 crore have already been grounded.

To attract investors and promote this event, the department has organised many roadshows across India, including in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ludhiana, and Kanpur. PTI MJH BAL BAL