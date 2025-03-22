Bihar Industries Association in pact with Vietnam trade body for cooperation in tourism

Patna, Mar 22 (PTI) The Bihar Industries Association (BIA) signed an agreement with the Vietnam International Entrepreneur Networking Club (VIENC) on Saturday to increase cooperation in tourism and related sectors.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by BIA president KPS Keshri and VIENC president Dinh Vinh Cuong.

"Both organisations have agreed to increase cooperation in trade, tourism and related sectors. We will also explore opportunities in joint ventures, besides helping each other in capacity building," Keshri said.

Cuong said there are a lot of opportunities in the tourism sector in Bihar and efforts are being made to increase the number of Vietnamese tourists to the state.

A four-member delegation of VIENC led by Cuong has been touring the state since March 19.

"In these four days, the delegation held meetings with entrepreneurs in Patna and Gaya. They also met the state's ministers of tourism, industry, and culture, besides senior officers of the departments concerned. They discussed ways to increase tourism, as well as trade between Vietnam and Bihar," Keshri said. PTI PKD SOM