Bihar industries minister seeks suggestions from investors for investor-friendly policies

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Bihar's minister of industries and tourism Nitish Mishra on Wednesday sought suggestions from investors, which would help the state make more investor-friendly policies.

Advertisment

The minister asked for suggestions at Udyog Panchayat event which was also attended by Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, investors and members of industry bodies.

"Our government is committed towards promoting ease of doing business. We have made many policies taking into account the present as well as the future of the industry," he said, adding that the concerned departments will work on suggestions received from today's Udyog Panchayat, which would help the state government make its policies more investor friendly. PTI ABI HVA