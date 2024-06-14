Bihar invites investment into state's tourism sector

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Bihar Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra on Friday invited the business community to invest in the sector in the state and promised support of the local government.

Addressing an investment meet and a Bihar Tourism Roadshow here, Mishra said Bihar is not only rich in heritage but is also developing rapidly.

"Come and invest in Bihar without hesitation; the government will support you at every step. We are organising investment sessions along with roadshows across the country, with the next event scheduled in Kolkata next month.

"Famous groups like Taj, Hyatt, and Sarovar have already invested here. Join us, and you will receive direct subsidies and numerous other benefits. Being from Mithila, I assure you of Mithila's warm hospitality," he said.

Tourism Secretary Abhay Kumar Singh, while addressing the event, shared insights about the plans, programmes, and policies implemented by the Bihar Tourism Department with businesspersons, travel agents, tour operators, and hoteliers based in Delhi.

He said substantial work is being done in terms of infrastructure across all tourism circuits in the state, coupled with policy-level enhancements, including subsidies and various facilities in the tourism sector.

"The positive outcomes are evident, and we are working to improve them further," he said.

Resident Commissioner Kundan Kumar said new industrial policy of the Bihar government has created numerous opportunities for investors. This has significantly boosted industrial investment.

"Over Rs 50,000 crore worth of MoUs were signed at Bihar Business Connect 2023, leading to increased investments in both general industrial activities and the tourism sector, thereby improving the overall landscape," he said. PTI RSN TRB