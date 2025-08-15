Bihar partners with IIT Delhi to build AI-driven bridge, road design expertise

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) In a bid to improve public infrastructure, Bihar's Road Construction Department has tied up with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to launch an advanced certification programme for its engineers in AI-powered bridge management and real-time structural health monitoring.

This comes in the wake of a series of incidents of under-construction and existing bridge collapses in the state. Interestingly, a dozen bridges collapsed in a short span of 15 days during the monsoon last year.

The six-month programme, beginning September 2025, is a core component of the Bihar State Bridge Management & Maintenance Policy, 2025, India's first state-level policy dedicated to systematic bridge upkeep.

Approved by the Cabinet recently, the policy seeks to build indigenous technical capacity, cut dependence on external consultants and ensure long-term safety and sustainability of bridge infrastructure, Bihar Minister of Road Construction Nitin Nabin told PTI.

Under the programme, over 100 state government engineers will be trained in AI/ML-based analysis of drone and sensor data to compute Bridge Health Index (BHI) scores, implement real-time monitoring systems using strain gauges and tilt meters on critical bridges, and apply algorithm-driven Maintenance Priority Index (MPI) models for efficient resource planning.

All inspection data and BHI scores will be made publicly accessible through the Bridge Information and Management System (BIMS) portal to ensure transparency, he said, adding that the Bihar State Bridge Management & Maintenance Policy, 2025, mandates drone usage for assessing the structural health of all state-maintained bridges.

This includes using drones equipped with high-resolution cameras and thermal imaging to detect defects like cracks and corrosion. The data collected will be analysed by AI algorithms for accurate and efficient assessment.

"The future of infrastructure lies in technology and self-reliance. This training will enable our engineers to independently manage all state bridges using cutting-edge AI tools. By 2026, our goal is to conduct 100 per cent of routine inspections internally and design all bridges under 250 metres without external support," he said.

This is a cornerstone of our mission for self-reliant, tech-driven public infrastructure governance, he added.

The modern tool would gradually replace traditional manual inspections with advanced aerial assessments across the state's 3,968 bridges, prioritising 45 high-risk structures identified in third-party audits by IIT Patna and IIT Delhi.