Bihar to host food processing investors' meet on Monday; Chirag Paswan Chief Guest

Patna, Dec 2 (PTI) The Bihar government on Monday will host an investor meet to showcase its potential in the food processing sector.

The Food Processing Investors' Meet is being organized at the Hotel Taj City Centre, Patna, according to an official statement.

This important event, part of the Bihar Business Connect 2024 - Global Investors' Summit, aims to showcase Bihar's potential as a rising hub for the food processing industry, it added.

Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries will be the Chief Guest.

The event will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and investors for impactful discussions and collaborations.

Bihar's rich agricultural resources, coupled with evolving infrastructure and investor-friendly policies, make it a prime destination for food processing ventures, the statement said.

The meet will feature strategic dialogues on business opportunities, policy reforms and the state's vision for creating a robust ecosystem in the sector.

With a focus on economic growth, employment generation and sustainable industrial practices, the event underscores Bihar's commitment to inclusive development.

This platform will enable stakeholders to explore synergies, forge partnerships and contribute to Bihar's emergence as a key player in India's industrial landscape, the statement said.

The state government is committed to accelerating industrial growth, providing an enabling ecosystem and attracting top-tier manufacturers to the state.

To attract domestic and global investors, the state government will organise the second edition of 'Bihar Business Connect' from December 19-20, 2024 in Patna.

Bihar Industries Minister Nitish Mishra last week said the upcoming global business summit in Patna would be a huge success and attract more investment proposals than about Rs 50,000 crore it received in the 2023 edition.

He said the upcoming investors' meet will lead to the start of a new industrial era in Bihar.

The last edition of the investor meeting in 2023 saw several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) being signed for proposed investment of Rs 50,500 crore by as many as 278 companies.

To promote this event, many roadshows have been held across India, including in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ludhiana, and Kanpur. PTI MJH MR