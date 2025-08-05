Bihar voters will show mirror to Rahul Gandhi: Giriraj

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Bihar voters will show mirror to 'poster boy of Pakikstan' Rahul Gandhi in the coming elections for spreading lies about the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on Tuesday.

"The SIR is taking place as part of an electoral process yet Rahul Gandhi and Tejaswi Yadav jhooth ki kheti karte hain (they cultivate lies)," he told reporters on the sidelines of inauguration of an event organised by the Ministry of Textiles, in collaboration with the National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC).

The minister said if RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav possesses two voter cards, he should die of shame (usse toh chullu bhar paani mein doob ke mar jana chahiye).

Singh also lashed out on Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi saying he believes in US President Donald Trump and likes what Pakistan says, but does not agree with the Supreme Court.

He referred to recent observations by the Supreme Court against Rahul Gandhi in relation to his remarks on Indian army.

"He (Gandhi) has become the poster boy of Pakistan. He is going to Bihar from the 9th to the 14th. The people of Bihar will show them a mirror in the elections," said Singh, who is MP from Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

INDIA bloc parties on Tuesday termed "unwarranted" the Supreme Court observations against Gandhi for his alleged remarks on the Army, and asserted it was the responsibility of political parties to comment on issues of national interest.

Referring to the over 35 lakh weavers associated with handlooms, the minister said in the near future their designs will be linked to blockchain technology so that the designs do not get stolen by any foreign company again.

"I don't want to take any names, foreign companies are stealing our designs and projecting as their own. India does not need anyone else's design," Singh told reporters. PTI RSN HVA