Bihar’s economic profile depicts disparities across districts: State Economic Survey

Patna, Feb 2 (PTI) Bihar’s Economic Survey for 2025-26 has flagged sharp inter-district disparities in income and consumption, even as the state maintained a disciplined fiscal trajectory.

Tabled in the state assembly on Monday, the survey noted that while some districts recorded robust growth and higher consumption levels, others continued to post modest outcomes.

Patna topped the state with a per capita Gross District Domestic Product (GDDP) of Rs 1,31,332 in 2023-24, followed by Begusarai (Rs 61,566) and Munger (Rs 54,459). At the lower end were Sheohar (Rs 22,047), Araria (Rs 23,670) and Sitamarhi (Rs 24,332), the report said.

Fuel consumption patterns also showed wide variation. In 2024-25, petrol consumption was highest in Patna at 18.6 metric tonnes per 1,000 people, followed by Muzaffarpur (12.5) and Purnea (11.7). Lakhisarai and Banka (5.6 each) and Sheohar (6.1) recorded consumption levels at about one-third of Patna’s.

Diesel usage exceeded 29 metric tonnes per 1,000 people in Patna, Sheikhpura and Aurangabad, while Sheohar, Siwan and Kaimur remained below 12 metric tonnes per 1,000 people, according to the survey.

LPG consumption, seen as a proxy for household energy access, showed a similar trend, with Patna, Begusarai and Gopalganj reporting higher usage. The state capital recorded LPG consumption of 25.5 metric tonnes per 1,000 people, compared to about 9 metric tonnes in Araria, Banka and Madhepura.

The survey said the state government has prioritised strengthening essential infrastructure to support economic activity and improve quality of life, particularly in rural areas, which account for a significant share of Bihar’s population. PTI PKD RBT