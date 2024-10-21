Bihar's first inland container depot has potential to transform state's industrial sector: Minister

Patna, Oct 21 (PTI) Bihar got its first Dry Port & Inland Container Depot (ICD) on Monday, with the state’s Industries Minister Nitish Mishra inaugurating the unit at Bihta on the outskirts of Patna.

The facility is aimed at boosting logistics through warehousing, customs services and multi-modal transport.

“It’s a big day for Bihar. This facility will transform our industrial sector... Previously, exporters and importers of Bihar had to get customs clearance in ports or other states thousands of kilometres away from their home state. With the opening of ICD Bihta, they will be able to establish themselves in the global markets and participate competitively, as customs clearance facilities are available here,” Mishra told reporters.

The ICD Bihta has been approved as an inland container depot by the Revenue Department of the Ministry of Finance.

"It is well connected by rail to Kolkata Port, Haldia, Visakhapatnam, Mundra and other major ports, and will act as a one-stop solution for importers and exporters of the state by providing modern warehousing, customs clearance and transportation services," said a senior official of the Bihar Industries Department.

Mishra said this marks a significant milestone in expanding Bihar's global trade footprint and boosting international commerce.

The depot, set up by Pristine Magadh Infrastructure Private Ltd, will prove to be a significant step towards fulfilling the long-term industrial aspirations of Bihar, and providing stability and strength to the logistics sector of the state, the minister said.

"Bihar, being an agricultural state, is also making significant contribution to industrialisation. Along with agricultural produce like maize, litchi and rice, commodities like packaged food, sponge iron and waste paper have also become a part of the state’s major exports and imports,” Mishra said. PTI PKD RBT