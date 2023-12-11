Bihar's global business summit to begin on Tuesday, over 600 investors to participate

Patna, Dec 11 (PTI) Over 600 investors from across India and 15 other countries will participate in the Bihar business summit that will begin here on Tuesday, Chief Secretary Amir Subhani said.

Addressing a press conference, he said Bihar has positioned itself as a significant player in India's industrial growth story, and 'Bihar Business Connect-2023' aims to project the state as an attractive global investment destination.

"Over 600 investors from India and 15 other countries are expected to participate in the two-day summit. The summit, which is being organised by the state's Industries Department, will feature discussions on priority sectors, field visits to industrial areas and high-level meetings with state leadership, setting a new benchmark for industrial growth and investment in Bihar," he said.

Industries Department's Additional Chief Secretary Sandeep Poundrik told PTI that the state government is expecting investment proposals worth Rs 30,000 crore from the summit.

Among the countries participating in the event are the US, Taiwan, Japan, Germany, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Netherlands and Hungary.

Corporates such as the Adani Group, Britannia, Micromax Biofuels, Tiger Analytics and Godrej Group are also participating, he added.

"The summit will highlight the state's strategic advantage across key sectors such as textiles, food processing, IT and bio-fuel, among others," Poundrik said.

He said the government was focussing on building 'plug and play' infrastructure to attract investors.

The state has formulated policies across sectors for attracting investors, providing ample support and incentives, particularly in logistics, textile and leather, he said. PTI PKD SOM