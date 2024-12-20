Bihat govt to provide every possible support to India Inc in setting up industries: Chief secretary

Patna, Dec 20 (PTI) Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena on Friday assured investors that the state government will provide "every possible" support to them in setting up industries.

He gave the assurance during a CEO roundtable conference held at the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024' Summit here. The two-day summit concluded on Friday.

The Bihar government is promising fiscal incentives as well as single window clearance to companies investing in the state.

During the roundtable with CEOs of India's leading companies, Meena said, "We assure all investors that the Bihar government is fully committed to providing every possible support to facilitate their ventures. We are ready to address specific demands to ensure a smooth and productive investment experience.

"Additionally, we have introduced provisions for double shifts for women to promote greater participation in the workforce and foster an inclusive economic environment. Most importantly, we are working to create a grievance redressal system to quickly address the issues of investors." Highlighting the infrastructure development in the state, Development Commissioner Pratyaya Amrit said, "Rapid infrastructure development in Bihar, coupled with improved electricity availability, has created a robust foundation for growth. We are committed to fostering a collaborative environment by engaging with investors regularly to address their needs and ensure the success of their ventures in the state." Prominent companies pledged big ticket investments and outlined major plans in the state at the Bihar Business Connect 2024.

Adani Group, Sun Petrochemicals and a host of other companies - big and small - committed to investing a record Rs 1.81 lakh crore in Bihar, across sectors ranging from renewable energy to cement, food processing and manufacturing Among the pacts signed were Bharat Petroleum (Rs 7,046 crore), Umedh City (Rs 1,500 crore), Avam Beverages (Rs 1,296 crore), Surya International (Rs 1,000 crore), Birla Corporation (Rs 759 crore), JK Cement (Rs 512 crore), and HPCL (Rs 500 crore), among others. PTI MJH HVA