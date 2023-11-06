Bikaji Foods International net profit rises 46% to Rs 60 crore, revenue grows 5.5% to Rs 609 crore

New Delhi: Bikaji Foods International Ltd on Monday reported an increase of 46.08 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 59.78 crore in the second quarter ending September 2023.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 40.92 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Bikaji Foods.

Its revenue from operations was up 5.5 per cent to Rs 608.68 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal as against Rs 576.97 crore in the year-ago period.

Bikaji Foods' total expenses in the September quarter rose 24.91 per cent to Rs 539.48 crore.

Its total income in the September quarter was at Rs 614.66 crore, up 5.5 per cent.

Shares of Bikaji Foods International Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 498.85 on BSE, up 4.06 per cent from its previous close.