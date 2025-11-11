Bikaji Foods Q2 profit up 13 pc to Rs 78 cr

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Snacks manufacturer Bikaji Foods International Ltd on Tuesday reported 13.5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 77.67 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 68.43 crore for the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Bikaji Foods.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 830.3 crore in September quarter FY26 as against Rs 720.61 crore a year ago.

Total expenses were up 15 per cent to Rs 730.93 crore. Total income, which includes other income, was at Rs 842.60 crore, up 15.68 per cent.

In the first half (H1) of FY26, the total consolidated income of Bikaji Foods was at Rs 1,505.27 crore, an increase of 15.17 per cent.

During the quarter, Bikaji Foods had a volume growth (in tonnes) of 10.8 per cent on YoY basis.

In September quarter, Bikaji's revenue from Ethnic Snacks was up 4.6 per cent, constituting 59.1 per cent of the overall revenue.

Revenue from 'Packaged Sweets' grew 32.3 per cent in the quarter, which covered festivals. This segment covered 19.7 per cent of the overall revenue.

Revenue from retail business stood at Rs 28 crore in the second quarter of FY26.

Bikaji Foods International is India’s third-largest ethnic snacks manufacturer and the second-fastest growing company in the Indian organised snacks market Shares of Bikaji Foods International Ltd settled at Rs 722.15 apiece on BSE, up 2.06 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH ANU ANU