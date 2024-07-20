Bikanervala launches outlet in Bathinda

Bathinda, Jul 20 (PTI) Bikanervala, the manufacturer of traditional Indian sweets and multi-cuisine dining brand, on Saturday said it has opened its latest outlet in Bathinda, Punjab.

The new outlet marks another milestone for the brand as it further solidifies its presence in the culinary landscape, Bikanervala said in a statement here.

In addition to its delectable range of sweets and savouries, the brand also offers a 100 per cent vegetarian multi-cuisine dining experience' at its outlets, catering to diverse palates, it added.

The Bathinda outlet -- located at Green City Square, Mandi Dabwali Road -- is spread over a 5,000 sq ft area with a seating capacity of more than 150 customers.

Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd Director Ashok Aggarwal said, "We are thrilled to announce the inauguration of our new outlet at Bathinda. This expansion reflects our commitment to providing our patrons with unparalleled culinary experiences while staying true to our heritage".

The brand has joined hands with food and beverage firm Montana Group with strong roots in domestic and global markets, he added.

The aim is to place the highly developed 'Indian sweets and fine food culture' firmly on the world map, he said.

The company has plans to add over 50 outlets in 2024-25.

Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd CEO Suresh Goel shared that Bathinda is our 12th outlet in Punjab.

"We are already present in five cities of Punjab with 11 outlets namely Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali, Zirakpur, and Faridkot, and soon, we are going have our presence in several other cities of Punjab," he added.

Montana Group founder Monty Singh, "We have always believed in the power of food to connect people, celebrate cultures, and make a positive impact in communities".

Montana Group co-founder Manoj Madhukar said the partnership will aim to bring traditional flavours and provide a cosy dining atmosphere.