Bikanervala to expand business in United Kingdom, says Suresh Goel

Chandigarh: Bikanervala is gearing up for its UK expansion in partnership with retail and hospitality leader The Montana Group, the Indian snack and restaurant chain said on Friday.

This move comes after the launch of its new outlet in Sri Ganganagar, marking a homecoming for the brand to its roots in Rajasthan.

The Sri Ganganagar outlet not only reinforces Bikanervala's presence in North India but also symbolises its ambition to take India's culinary heritage to global audiences, according to the company.

The new outlet features a quick-service restaurant (QSR) format, offering a wide range of Indian sweets, snacks, and multi-cuisine delicacies in a contemporary setting.

"Our goal is to make Indian flavours a staple on the global culinary scene, blending tradition with innovation through our 'Reverse Food Drainage' initiative," Manoj Madhukar, Founder of The Montana Group, said.

"By fostering collaborations and exploring new markets, we aim to leverage the global fascination with Indian cuisine as a medium for cultural exchange," he added.

Monty Singh, co-founder of The Montana Group, said, "We want to engage global youth in a culinary journey that celebrates India's age-old traditions.

“Just as international brands like McDonald's and KFC have adapted to Indian tastes, we aim to introduce authentic Indian flavours to a global audience." The Montana Group plans to open over 25 new outlets between 2025 and 2026, both domestically and internationally, building on its presence in northern India.

Established in 1905, Bikanervala operates more than 225 outlets across India and abroad, with a presence in the US, Canada, the UAE, Qatar, New Zealand, Singapore, and Nepal.

"This collaboration with The Montana Group reflects our commitment to sharing the essence of Indian flavours worldwide and celebrating India's culinary heritage on a global stage," Suresh Goel, CEO of Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd, said.