Bilateral discussions progressing on resuming India-China direct flights: Naidu

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday said bilateral discussions are in progress on resumption of direct flights between India and China.

Direct flights were operational between the two countries till early 2020 before getting suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both Indian and Chinese carriers had direct services.

On January 27 this year, India and China in-principle agreed to resume direct air services between the two countries as part of certain people-centric steps to "stabilise and rebuild" the bilateral ties.

To a query on whether there is any update on proposed resumption of direct flights between the two countries, Naidu on Tuesday said, "the bilaterals are happening, once it is complete, we can give an update".

"It is an inter-country thing... bilaterals are in progress," he added.

The minister was interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event in the national capital.

IndiGo had daily flights from Delhi to Chengdu till February 6, 2020, and from Kolkata to Guangzhou till February 1, 2020. Air India's flights from Delhi to Shanghai were also suspended in early 2020.