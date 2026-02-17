New Delhi (PTI): Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates will not be attending AI Impact Summit, government sources said.

Gates featured among the tech moguls, industry leaders, policymakers, founders, and technologists listed as speakers on the official website of the India Impact Summit, happening in the national capital from February 16-20.

But the summit website on Tuesday did not show his name.

Government sources said Gates will not be attending the Summit.

The move, they say, is linked to Gates being named in new files relating to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

While Gates has not been accused of wrongdoing by any of Epstein's victims, records released by the US justice department include an allegation by Epstein that Bill Gates caught a sexually transmitted disease.

Gates's spokesperson has called the claim "absolutely absurd".

Late last week, Nvidia said its CEO Jensen Huang will not to travel to India to attend the Summit. Huang was one of the biggest attractions at the Summit.

While the company had not given any reason for the move, some had linked it to presence of Gates at the event.