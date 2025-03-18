Billion Electric Mobility appoints Sanjeev Kulkarni as CEO to drive e-MaaS expansion

New Delhi: Billion Electric Mobility (BillionE), India’s first e-Mobility as a Service (eMaaS) platform, has elevated Sanjeev Kulkarni to the role of Chief Executive Officer, the company announced on Tuesday.

Previously serving as Chief Operating Officer, Kulkarni brings over three decades of leadership experience in the automotive and manufacturing sectors to steer BillionE’s ambitious growth plans in the electric vehicle (EV) space.

Kulkarni’s career spans notable stints at Bosch Limited in India and Germany, as well as the Kalyani Group in Pune, where he spearheaded large-scale projects, forged key OEM partnerships, and drove double-digit revenue growth.

His expertise in business expansion, product development, and strategic execution has earned him a reputation as a transformative leader, the company said in a press statement.

Since joining BillionE’s leadership team in 2023, Billion Electric Mobility said Kulkarni laid the groundwork for the company’s e-MaaS business, leveraging his strategic foresight and industry acumen.

In his new role as CEO, Kulkarni will prioritise scaling BillionE’s e-MaaS offerings, focusing on electric trucks for inter-city transport and airport tarmac electric buses. He aims to strengthen collaborations with OEMs and fleet operators while accelerating the deployment of commercial EV solutions across India, the company said.

Kartikey Hariyani, Founder and Chief Platform Architect, and Mustafa Wajid, Co-Founder of Billion Electric Mobility, said, “Sanjeev has been a key part of our journey for over five years, contributing to strategic initiatives in the e-mobility space both in India and abroad. Since 2023, his leadership has set a strong foundation for our e-MaaS business. With his proven ability to scale operations, drive innovation, and foster partnerships, we are confident he will lead BillionE to new heights and bolster India’s EV transition.”

Kulkarni stated, “Our focus will be on scaling our e-MaaS business with corporate customers, utilizing our range of electric trucks for inter-city transport, maximizing operational efficiency, and deepening collaborations with OEMs and fleet operators. I look forward to working with our talented team to deliver robust solutions that power India’s EV future.”

Pirojshaw Sarkari (Phil), Lead Advisor to Billion Electric Mobility, said, “BillionE drives a unique ‘Energy on Wheels’ concept, distinct from traditional transport models. Sanjeev’s extensive experience makes him the ideal leader to take this platform forward.”