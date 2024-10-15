Bima Sugam India Federation appoints Prasun Sikdar as first MD

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Bima Sugam India Federation has appointed Prasun Sikdar as its first Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer for a three-year term.

This announcement marks a step forward in the development and implementation of the Bima Sugam project, an initiative set to revolutionise the Indian insurance industry, Bima Sugam India Federation said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bima Sugam is an ambitious platform aimed at democratising insurance in India, potentially becoming the first of its kind globally, it said.

This single-window digital platform will serve as a comprehensive marketplace where consumers can compare, purchase, and manage insurance policies across life, health, and general insurance sectors, it said.

The platform is designed to offer unparalleled convenience, transparency, and access to insurance products, empowering millions of Indians with easy-to-understand and affordable insurance solutions, it added.

Speaking on the appointment, Tapan Singhel, founding director & chairman of the nomination and remuneration committee of Bima Sugam India Federation, said, "Bima Sugam is poised to revolutionise the Indian insurance sector. It promises to reshape how insurance is perceived and consumed in the country, making protection and financial security available at the fingertips of every Indian." PTI DP TRB