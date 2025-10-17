Biocon Biologics expands collaboration with Civica to supply affordable insulin in US

Bengaluru, Oct 17 (PTI) Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL), a fully integrated global biosimilars company and subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, on Friday announced the expansion of its strategic collaboration with Civica, Inc. to include a new Insulin Glargine product aimed at improving the availability of high-quality, affordable insulins for patients in the United States.

Under the multi-year agreement, Biocon Biologics will manufacture and supply Insulin Glargine to Civica, which will commercialise the product under BBL’s existing marketing approval through a private-label arrangement, the company said in a statement.

Civica will distribute, promote, and sell the medicine in the US under its own label and trade dress, while in California, it will be marketed under the CalRx brand, it added.

Biocon Biologics will continue to directly commercialise its own Insulin Glargine-yfgn, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2021 as the first interchangeable biosimilar insulin.

“Biocon Biologics is committed to expanding access to affordable, high-quality insulins in the US and globally,” said Shreehas Tambe, CEO and Managing Director, Biocon Biologics Ltd.

"By extending our collaboration with Civica, Inc. to include Insulin Glargine, we are building on our differentiated approach to serving and enhancing patient access — by retaining our direct commercialisation and through this strategic partnership," he added.