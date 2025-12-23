Biocon Biologics gets global rights for biosimilar Adalimumab

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Biocon Ltd on Tuesday said its arm Biocon Biologics Ltd has secured full and exclusive global rights for Hulio (biosimilar Adalimumab) from Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co Ltd.

Biocon Biologics will assume end-to-end responsibility for manufacturing and commercialisation, along with rights for any additional development activities under the new agreement, Biocon Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The new agreement supersedes the existing collaboration agreement between Biocon Biologics and Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co Ltd (FKB), it added.

FKB will participate in the development of the product and will offset certain development costs incurred by Biocon Biologics. In turn, Biocon Biologics will pay a technology license fee and royalties on sales to FKB for a specified tenure, the company said.

Commercial production of biosimilar Adalimumab at Biocon Biologics' facilities will commence after successful technology transfer and regulatory approvals.

"This agreement with FKB provides Biocon Biologics the manufacturing rights of biosimilar Adalimumab, granting us end-to-end control over the product," Biocon Biologics Ltd CEO and Managing Director Shreehas Tambe said.

"This strategic move enhances flexibility and cost efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to expanding affordable access to high-quality biologics for patients with inflammatory diseases globally." Biocon Biologics had initially acquired the commercial rights to biosimilar Adalimumab in 2022 through its acquisition of Viatris' global biosimilars business.

Viatris had previously in-licensed the product from FKB. Under the earlier arrangement, FKB manufactures and supplies the product to Biocon Biologics, which holds global commercial rights for Hulio, the company said.