Biocon Biologics gets USFDA approval for cancer biosimilar

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Biocon Biologics on Thursday said it has received an approval from the US health regulator to market a cancer treatment biosimilar product.

The company, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Jobevne (bevacizumab-nwgd), a biosimilar Bevacizumab for intravenous use, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Jobevne, a recombinant humanised monoclonal antibody used to treat different types of cancer, is a biosimilar to the reference product Avastin (bevacizumab), it added.

Jobevne is a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor that binds with VEGF and blocks the interaction with its receptors to prevent angiogenesis, combating cancer by restricting blood supply to the tumor.

The approval expands Biocon Biologics' biosimilar oncology portfolio in the US. The company also markets Bevacizumab in Europe and Canada under the name Abeymy.

Biocon Biologics CEO & Managing Director Shreehas Tambe said the approval is a significant milestone -- company's seventh biosimilar approved in the US and a strong addition to the robust oncology portfolio.

"We look forward to working with all stakeholders to bring more treatment options to patients," he added.

In the US, sales of bevacizumab stood at around USD 2.0 billion in 2023. PTI MSS HVA