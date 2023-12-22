Biocon Biologics inks pact with Sandoz to market product in Japan

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Biocon Biologics on Friday said it has given exclusive rights to sell and distribute a drug, indicated for the treatment of immune-related diseases, in Japan.

The company has signed a distribution agreement with Sandoz, granting the company the exclusive rights to promote, sell and distribute Adalimumab BS for subcutaneous injection in Japan, Biocon Biologics said in a statement.

Adalimumab BS for subcutaneous injection is indicated for immune-related diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis vulgaris, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis.

Biocon Biologics is a subsidiary of Bengaluru-headquartered Biocon Ltd. PTI MSS SHW