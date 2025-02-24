Biocon Biologics launches product in US for autoimmune diseases

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Biocon Biologics on Monday said it has launched a biosimilar product to treat certain autoimmune diseases, in the US market.

YESINTEK (ustekinumab-kfce), which is approved for the treatment of Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, is now available to patients in the US, the company said in a statement.

The company's product is biosimilar to Stelara.

"The launch of YESINTEK marks a significant step in our commitment to improving the lives of patients with inflammatory conditions and expanding access to high-quality biosimilars," Biocon Biologics CEO & MD Shreehas Tambe said.

Biocon Biologics Inc Head of North America Josh Salsi said:"For healthcare providers, switching to YESINTEK offers a seamless treatment experience covering the same indications and dosing options."