Biocon Biologics names Kedar Upadhye as new CFO

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Biocon Biologics on Thursday said it has appointed Kedar Upadhye as its new CFO.

Upadhye replaces MB Chinappa who will take up a finance role at the Biocon Group.

The leadership changes will be effective October 31, 2023, the Bengaluru-based company said in a statement.

"He (Upadhye) joins us at an inflection point in our journey to become a leading global biosimilars company as we look to consolidate and unlock value in the acquired business," Biocon Biologics CEO & Managing Director Shreehas Tambe said.

Upadhye joins Biocon Biologics from ReNew Energy Global Plc.

Biocon Biologics is a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd. PTI MSS HVA