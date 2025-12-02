Biocon Biologics settles with Amgen Inc to commercialise biosimilars in Europe

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Biocon Biologics on Tuesday said it has inked a settlement agreement with Amgen Inc., paving the path for the commercialisation of Denosumab biosimilars in Europe and the rest of the world.

The agreement allows Biocon Biologics to commercialise both biosimilars -- Vevzuo and Evfraxy -- in Europe starting December 2, 2025.

The other terms of the settlement remain confidential.

"This settlement sets the stage for Biocon Biologics to bring our Denosumab biosimilars, Vevzuo and Evfraxy, to patients across Europe and key international markets.

"This follows our settlement in the US in October and further broadens our reach across the world in the oncology and bone health therapeutic areas, as we work with healthcare systems to expand access to affordable biologics globally," Biocon Biologics Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director Shreehas Tambe said in a statement.

The European Commission had approved Vevzuo and Evfraxy in July 2025.

Vevzuo is indicated for the prevention of skeletal-related events in adults with advanced malignancies involving bone.

Evfraxy is indicated for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and in men at increased risk of fractures, among other conditions.

