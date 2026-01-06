Biocon Biologics to introduce 3 new biosimilars for cancer treatment

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Biocon Ltd on Tuesday said its arm Biocon Biologics will introduce three new oncology biosimilars to strengthen its cancer portfolio.

Biocon Biologics is set to unveil three new biosimilar oncology assets -- Trastuzumab/Hyaluronidase (Herceptin SC/Herceptin HYLECTA), Nivolumab (Opdivo), and Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) -- at the 2026 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, Biocon said in a regulatory filing.

With these new oncology assets, Biocon Biologics will have one of the most comprehensive oncology portfolios in the industry. This will enable the company to broaden the availability of critical oncology therapies through cost-effective biosimilar alternatives, it added.

These new assets are among the largest oncology biologics scheduled to lose exclusivity over the next five years and will join Biocon Biologics' existing portfolio of 17 oncology medications, which includes Pertuzumab (Perjeta) that was recently submitted to the US FDA, as well as several small-molecule cancer therapies, the company said.

Biocon said global sales of Keytruda were USD 29.5 billion in 2024, while those of Opdivo in 2024 were USD 9.3 billion; and Herceptin SC and Herceptin HYLECTA combined sales stood at USD 1.72 billion in 2024.

"Guided by a science-led, R&D approach, we are advancing a strong pipeline with 17 oncology assets to meet varied patient needs," Biocon Biologics CEO and Managing Director Shreehas Tambe said.