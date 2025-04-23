Biocon board approves raising of up to Rs 4,500 cr via securities

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Biotechnology firm Biocon on Wednesday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 4,500 crore through issue of securities.

The company's board has approved to raise the capital by way of issuance any instrument or security, including shares, non-convertible debt instruments along with warrants or any other convertible securities by way of qualified institutions placement or rights issue etc, Biocon said in a regulatory filing.

The company plans "issuance of securities up to an aggregate amount of Rs 4,500 crore, in one or more tranches and/or by way of one or more issuances", it said.

Biocon shares on Wednesday ended 0.57 per cent up at Rs 335.85 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS HVA