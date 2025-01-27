Biocon board approves raising Rs 570 cr via issuance of commercial papers

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Biocon Ltd on Monday said its board has approved raising Rs 570 crore through issuance of commercial papers on private placement basis.

The decision was taken at the company's board meeting, according a regulatory filing by Biocon.

Commercial papers are short-term, unsecured debt obligations issued by institutions and corporations as an alternative to costlier methods of funding.

In a separate filing, the company said it has achieved an improvement in its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) scores as assessed by S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for 2024.

The company achieved an S&P Global ESG Score of 69 in 2024, up 6 points from 63 in 2023. This places the company in the 98th percentile among its global biotechnology industry peers, it said. PTI RKL ANU ANU