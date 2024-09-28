Biocon gets 4 observations from USFDA for Bengaluru API facility

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Biocon on Saturday said the US health regulator has issued four observations after inspecting its Bengaluru-based API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) facility.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a surveillance inspection of the API facility (Site 2), located at Bengaluru from September 23- 27, 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Four observations were cited at the end of the inspection, which the company will be addressing within the stipulated time," it added.

The company does not foresee any impact on the business, Biocon said. PTI MSS HVA