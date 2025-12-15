Biocon launches diabetes, weight management injection in Netherlands

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Biocon Ltd on Monday said it has launched its diabetes and chronic weight management injection, Liraglutide, in the Netherlands through its distribution partner, Pharmamedic BV.

The drug-device combination will be marketed in the Netherlands under the brand names Diavorin for diabetes and Vobexoryn for chronic weight management, Biocon said in a statement.

Liraglutide is a synthetic analog of GLP-1 peptide (glucagon-like peptide-1) that helps lower blood sugar levels and promote weight loss. It is administered as a once-daily injection, the company said.

The launch follows the approval from the Medicines Evaluation Board (MEB), Netherlands, earlier this year and will mark the first country in the European Union where the company will directly launch Liraglutide under its own brand, Biocon said.

"The launch of Liraglutide in the Netherlands marks a significant milestone in expanding Biocon's GLP-1 portfolio across key global markets, and reinforces the strategic importance of peptide-based therapies within our portfolio," Biocon Ltd CEO & MD Siddharth Mittal said.

He further said, "Launching Diavorin and Vobexoryn under our own brand in Europe reflects not only our scientific and manufacturing excellence, but also our long-standing commitment to broadening access to advanced therapies for diabetes and obesity."