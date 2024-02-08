Biocon posts net profit at Rs 660 cr in Dec qtr

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Biotech firm Biocon on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 660 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023, on the back of robust sales.

Advertisment

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 42 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal.

Total revenue rose to Rs 4,519 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 3,020 crore in the year-ago period, Biocon Ltd said in a statement.

"A key milestone this quarter was the successful conclusion of the transition of the acquired business by Biocon Biologics and a pre-payment of USD 200 million towards the acquisition-related debt reduction," Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said.

Steady market shares for key biosimilars in the US and EU were complemented by the emerging markets performance which saw a number of new product launches and tender wins, she added. PTI MSS SHW